Man facing 49 charges in string of Owensboro property damages

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is facing dozens of charges after being accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage in Owensboro.

As we reported, authorities in the city said they were looking into over 40 property damage incidents where it appeared that a BB gun was used.

OPD investigators announced Thursday that 21-year-old Christopher Smithers was charged with 49 counts of criminal mischief for the damage, which is estimated to be in excess of $14,000.

Detectives say they charged Smithers as the result of security camera footage, which showed a possible suspect vehicle that was later found.

Authorities said that Smithers was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on an unrelated warrant, but his mugshot wasn't available at this time.