 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Man facing 49 charges in string of Owensboro property damages

  • 0
Broken glass from vandalism in Owensboro

Broken glass from vandalism in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is facing dozens of charges after being accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage in Owensboro.

As we reported, authorities in the city said they were looking into over 40 property damage incidents where it appeared that a BB gun was used.

OPD investigators announced Thursday that 21-year-old Christopher Smithers was charged with 49 counts of criminal mischief for the damage, which is estimated to be in excess of $14,000.

Detectives say they charged Smithers as the result of security camera footage, which showed a possible suspect vehicle that was later found.

Authorities said that Smithers was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on an unrelated warrant, but his mugshot wasn't available at this time.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you