Man facing 8 felony child molesting charges in Dubois County

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is facing several felony child molesting charges in Dubois County.
Officials with the Jasper Police Department say they arrested 49-year-old Michael Crockett of Jasper on four counts of Level 1 Felony Child Molesting, and four counts of Level 4 Felony Child Molesting.
Investigators arrested Crockett after they said they established probable cause that he had sexually abused a victim under the age of 14.
When police brought Crockett in for an interview, they say he admitted to the accusations.
Crockett was booked into the Dubois County Jail, and is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.