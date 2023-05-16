Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at Henderson motel

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Police in Henderson say an arrest has been made in connection to a recent shooting.
As we reported, a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot on Saturday night at the Holiday Motel in Henderson.
On Tuesday, officials with the Henderson Police Department said that Dasean Saunders was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting.
The 31-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on Tuesday after police say he was found in Owensboro, with assistance from other local and federal agencies.
A mugshot for Saunders hasn't been made available yet.
HPD says the investigation into the shooting isn't over. Anyone who might have more information should call the department at 270-831-1295.