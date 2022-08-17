Man facing attempted murder charge after Tuesday shooting in Evansville

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday.

Officers had responded to a shooting at some apartments on Fairmount Drive near Shamrock Court early Tuesday around 6:30 a.m.

Police say one person was shot in the incident but that their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

A witness at the scene told officers that two suspects took off on bikes after the shooting happened.

Police now tell us those two suspects were 26-year-old Lomante Williams and his juvenile cousin.

According to EPD, a witness told detectives that Williams was her ex-boyfriend. They said Williams came over to the apartment with his cousin early Tuesday morning and found the victim inside before, shooting him, beating him up, and robbing him.

The juvenile suspect helped beat up the victim and also took items from the victim’s pockets while he was laying on the floor, according to EPD.

Williams was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery, burglary, battery, and more.

Police say the juvenile was also charged with several crimes including robbery and burglary.