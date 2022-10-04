Man facing charges after gunfire outside Evansville bar

A man is facing several charges in Evansville after an incident involving gunfire outside a local bar, according to police.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were sent to Rick's Sports Bar on South Green River Road just before 11 p.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported hearing four or five gunshots.
Police say they arrived in the area and talked to the 911 caller, who said that were arriving at the bar when they heard the gunshots ring out.
EPD says a sheriff's deputy was already at the scene talking to a man identified as 29-year-old Marquel Crook. They say they talked to the bartender, who said they were having issues with Crook and told them to "figure out what is going on."
Police say they found four spent shell casings near the main door to the bar, but that Crook denied being involved in the shooting.
The deputy at the scene said he talked to a witness who said they saw Crook by the door when the shots were fired. They told authorities that they saw another man who was telling Crook to "just pop it, just pop it," before the shots were fired.
According to the witness, Crook gave a handgun to the other man, who put it inside a backpack. Police say they did search the backpack, and that they found a gun and an ammo magazine.
Police say that some marijuana was also found on Crook, and that he had a warrant out of Lake County.
Crook was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, marijuana possession, and a charge for the warrant.