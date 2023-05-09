Man facing child porn charges found and arrested outside Pike County high school, sheriff says

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is facing child pornography charges in Pike County.
The Pike County Sheriff's Office says deputies, with the help of the Pike County School Corporation, made an arrest on Friday for charges of child porn possession, dissemination of porn to minors, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to the sheriff's office, the man was found in the parking lot of Pike Central High School by resource officers.
During the investigation, authorities say they determined the man had sent sexually explicit photos and videos to minors, and that he had also purchased alcohol and vaping devices for minors.
"The Pike County Sheriff's Office and Pike County School Corporation take the safety and security of all students as a top priority and will continue to be proactive in protecting the youth of Pike County," a statement from the sheriff's office says.
The man's name was not immediately released, but we have reached out to the sheriff's office and the district for more information.