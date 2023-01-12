Man facing felony battery charge after starting fight outside Evansville bar, police say

An Evansville man is facing a felony battery charge after police say he admitted to starting a fight outside a bar on West Franklin Street.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they spoke with the victim, who said they were in the parking lot of Franklin Street Tavern talking to a friend when multiple people approached them and started a fight.
According to EPD, the victim had to get stitches in addition to surgery for a broken ankle as a result of the fight.
Security camera footage from the bar and witness statement allowed authorities to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Gavin Bean, according to the police report.
EPD says Bean was seen on camera approaching the victim with several other people before the attack happened.
Authorities say they brought Bean in for an interview, and that he said he asked was asking for a vape before asking the victim if he wanted to fight.
Police say Bean tried to claim he was the victim, but that security camera footage clearly showed Bean start the fight.
They say Bean eventually admitted to starting the fight and punching the victim multiple times, but denied stomping on the victim's leg to break it. He also said that his recollection of the night was unclear due to being intoxicated, police said.
Bean was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Thursday morning on the felony charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.