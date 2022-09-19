Man facing murder charge after August shooting on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville

An Evansville man who was recently arrested is facing new charges including murder and robbery in connection to a shooting that happened in August, according to police.

The Evansville Police Department says 34-year-old Brandon Artis is now facing that murder charge in connection to the fatal shooting, which happened on Aug. 28 at a home on Ravenswood Drive.

In the incident on Ravenswood Drive, authorities say the suspect went to a home and kicked in the front door before fatally shooting a man in the chest. The shooting victim was later identified as 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville.

According to the EPD affidavit, investigators were told that McGillicuddy sold marijuana, and that he had recently started dealing to Artis within the last month before the shooting and robbery took place. Police say more than a dozen pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash were taken in the incident.

Artis had recently been arrested after police said they found 16 grams of cocaine/fentanyl, more than 11 pounds of marijuana, $12,488 cash, and two guns during a search warrant at a home where three kids were living.

Artis remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.