Man facing stalking, attempted battery charges after being accused of chasing woman in Evansville

A man is facing several charges including attempted battery, stalking, and neglect after an incident that happened late Monday night, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the east side Target store around 10 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 and said there were two black Dodge Chargers speeding through the parking lot, with a woman screaming for someone to call the police.
Another 911 caller said that a man was chasing the woman.
Police say the woman drove down the Lloyd Expressway to the hospital, with hospital security and the Warrick County Sheriff's Office at the scene.
When EPD officers arrived, they saw that WCSO had pulled over one of the black Dodge Chargers. They say the driver was 33-year-old Michael Chinn Jr. of Evansville, and that there were two kids inside his car.
Police say they spoke with the woman, who said she has a protective order against Chinn.
The woman told police that it all started as she was driving on Burkhardt Road near the Lloyd Expressway when and saw Chinn's car. She says that Chinn spotted her vehicle, and that he started trying to block her while she was driving, preventing her from going home.
According to EPD, the woman said she had to eventually turn around, and that she ended up at the Target parking lot as she was trying to get away from Chinn.
When officers talked to Chinn, they say he claimed he was trying to get his vehicle back after spotting it on Burkhardt Road. Police say the vehicle is registered to both Chinn and the victim.
Chinn was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of stalking, attempted battery committed with a deadly weapon, neglect, and invasion of privacy.