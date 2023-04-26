Man gets over 13 years in prison for bringing large amount of meth to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after bringing a large amount of meth to Evansville for distribution.
Federal authorities announced Wednesday that 61-year-old Larry Beville of Louisville had been sentenced to 13 years and three months in prison after pleading guilty as charged.
Beville was arrested after an August 2022 traffic stop in Evansville, which led to the discovery of over 1 kilogram of crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle.
When questioned by detectives, Beville first said that he didn't know anything about the large bag full of methamphetamine, but then changed his story to acknowledge that there was a “kilo of methamphetamine” in the bag. Beville stated that he was delivering the meth to Evansville from Kentucky for distribution.
“The serious federal sentenced imposed today should be a warning to all who intend to traffic dangerous drugs into our communities—you are not welcome in the Southern District of Indiana,” said United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “I am grateful to our partners at the DEA and Evansville Police Department who continue to get deadly drugs and drug traffickers off our streets and out of our neighborhoods.”
Beville will also serve five years of supervised probation after his release from prison.