Man gets prison time for damaging, trying to steal Mt. Vernon Police vehicle

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man was sentenced to several years in prison after damaging and trying to steal an emergency vehicle in Mt. Vernon.

The Posey County Prosecutor's Office says 40-year-old Anthony Mayes was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges including theft, auto theft, and syringe possession.

As part of his guilty plea, Mayes admitted to damaging a Mt. Vernon Police Department emergency vehicle and possessing a syringe during his April arrest.

MVPD officers caught Mayes inside the vehicle, apparently under the influence, with equipment and wiring scattered around.

At the time of the incident, police said Mayes made several statements about how he was close to successfully stealing the vehicle.