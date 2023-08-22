Man identified as victim in deadly Evansville stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The victim in an Evansville murder investigation has been identified.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says David J. Nalley was the man killed in Sunday's stabbing attack.

The coroner says Nalley was a 50-year-old Boonville resident, and that an autopsy conducted Monday determined he died from multiple stab wounds.

As we reported, police arrested Devin Clements and charged him with murder in connection to the deadly stabbing, which happened on Sunday at the John Cable Apartments on Cherry Street.

Clements had a 1 p.m. court hearing in connection to the case.

We will continue to provide updates on the case as they're available.