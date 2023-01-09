Man in hospital with 'severe' stab wound after forced entry and attack in Owensboro

A man is facing several charges in Daviess County, Kentucky, after being accused of stabbing another man in the neck.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to the hospital on Sunday to investigate after a man went to the emergency room with a severe stab wound to the neck.
DCSO says investigators were unable to speak with the victim, but talked to witnesses, who said that 26-year-old Andrew Pierce had forced his way into their home on Ruidoso Loop in Owensboro.
The witnesses said that Pierce had gone into the victim's room, demanding the victim come outside to fight him, according to DCSO. They said that a brief altercation took place, leading to Pierce eventually stabbing the victim in the neck.
DCSO says Pierce was found and taken into custody. He was booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges of assault and criminal trespassing.