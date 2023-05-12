Man indicted on carjacking charges after April arrest in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials are moving forward with charges after a recent arrest in Owensboro.

Back in April, 39-year-old Adam Carter was arrested after police said he tried to run from officers who were trying to serve a warrant.

During that chase, police said that Carter, armed with a gun, tried to steal two cars from innocent drivers on the road.

OPD announced Friday that Carter had been indicted on multiple charges stemming from the incident.

Carter was indicted on two counts of carjacking, plus several other gun charges.

Court records show Carter's next court date is set for June 14. He remains held in the Daviess County Jail on no bond.