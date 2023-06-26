Man indicted on human trafficking and sex abuse charges in Union County investigation

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is facing numerous charges after being accused of sexually abusing a minor in Union County.
The Union County Sheriff's Office says Justin Evans was indicted on charges of human trafficking, sexual abuse, and possession of child porn.
Records show Evans is accused of committing the abuse against a young victim.
The sheriff's office said Monday that a detective presented the case to a grand jury, leading to Evans' indictment.
Evans is being held in the Henderson County Jail, and has a court date set for Tuesday at 9 a.m.