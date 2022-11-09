 Skip to main content
Man killed in Hopkins County hit-and-run, authorities looking for driver

Authorities are looking for the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky on Wednesday morning.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Tippett Road and Livingston Road in Hanson just before 1 a.m. Wednesday after someone reported a man lying in the road.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a man dead in the roadway. The sheriff's office says the man was 30-year-old Zachary Higgins.

During their investigation, authorities determined that Higgins had been hit by a driver who fled the scene.

Authorities were unable to provide a description of the vehicle, but said that some parts were collected at the scene.

As the investigation continues, anyone with more information is asked to call the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.

