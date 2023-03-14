 Skip to main content
Man pinned down by customer after trying to steal from Evansville Rural King, police say

  • Updated
Jeffrey Canary

Jeffrey Canary (Vanderburgh County Jail)

A man being charged with stealing from an Evansville store was reportedly pinned down by a customer while officers were on their way to the scene, according to a police report.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to investigate a theft at the Rural King on Morgan Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday  Dispatchers told responding officers that a customer armed with a handheld taser had reportedly pinned the accused thief on the ground.

When officers arrived, they say they found the man in custody with a deputy. They say multiple witnesses told them the man left the store with an arm load of items.

Officers say they talked to the suspect, Jeffrey Canary, who denied stealing anything from the business. 

EPD says Canary was in possession of three Carhartt containers that were taken from the store. They say he also had numerous piles of clothes stacked and stored behind a nearby dumpster.

The police report says that management from Rural King listed items taken from the store, which included things like a wallet and various jackets and clothing. EPD says the merchandise totaled about $1,200.

Canary was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a theft charge.

