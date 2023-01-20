Man recently arrested in Evansville drug trafficking investigation arrested again in Madisonville

A man who was arrested just a few days ago as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Evansville, Indiana, was arrested again with a variety of drugs on him in Madisonville, Kentucky, according to police.
As we reported Wednesday, Christopher Barnes was one of three people arrested after investigators said they seized a large amount of synthetic marijuana and fentanyl.
According to Indiana court records, Barnes was released from jail after posting a nearly $10,000 cash bond.
On Thursday, Barnes was arrested again in Madisonville, and police said he had a variety of drugs on him.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, Barnes was pulled over while driving on I-69. Police say they pulled him over because his window tint was too dark, and because he was seen drifting from side to side on the road, touching the center line.
When police spoke with Barnes they say he had slurred speech, and that he was grinding his teeth and shaking.
Authorities say they searched Barnes and found cocaine on him, pills, and a vile filled with suspected anabolic steroids. Inside the car, police said they also found heroin and more pills.
Barnes admitted to the officer that he had done three lines of cocaine, according to the police report.
Barnes was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on multiple drug possession and DUI charges. His bond was set at $5,000.