Man released from jail after drug arrest facing more drug charges in Henderson, police say

A Henderson, Kentucky man is behind bars on drug charges - again - according to police.
The Henderson Police Department says 39-year-old Brennon Owens was booked into the Henderson County Jail on drug charges Tuesday.
According to HPD, Owens's arrest comes after he violated the conditions of his release from jail in Webster County. Records from the Webster County Jail show he was released back in January after getting arrested on drug and gun charges.
HPD said that Owens was arrested on Tuesday after getting pulled over, where officers found he was driving on a suspended license without insurance. They say he also had marijuana and other drugs on him at the time.
Jail records in Henderson County show that Owens has been booked 20 times on various charges since 2003, including his arrest from Tuesday.
Owens is now scheduled for court on March 15.