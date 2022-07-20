Man robbed at gunpoint in Evansville Tuesday night

Evansville Police continue to investigate a robbery of a man at gunpoint late Tuesday night.
According to EPD, the victim was walking home from work near the intersection when a man wearing a face mask approached the victim with two others also wearing masks.
Two of the masked men had handguns pointed at the victim and told him to give them everything he had while the third masked man emptied the victim's pockets.
After the robbery, the three masked men ran off. The victim describes the men wearing black ski masks, black t-shirts, and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Evansville Police.