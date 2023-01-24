Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife

Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky.
The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard.
Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store with a bottle of alcohol. According to HPD, employees said they went after the man to try and stop him, but that he pulled out a pocket knife and cut someone with it.
After that, the suspect was seen leaving in a white Ford Edge going towards Evansville, Indiana.
Police say the man who was cut was cleared by EMS on-scene for his injuries.
Anyone who may have information on the incident should call police.