...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife

  • Updated
  • 0
knife graphic

Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky.

The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard.

Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store with a bottle of alcohol. According to HPD, employees said they went after the man to try and stop him, but that he pulled out a pocket knife and cut someone with it.

After that, the suspect was seen leaving in a white Ford Edge going towards Evansville, Indiana.

Police say the man who was cut was cleared by EMS on-scene for his injuries.

Anyone who may have information on the incident should call police.

