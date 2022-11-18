 Skip to main content
Man says he was shot by a friend during a heated argument in Evansville

Quincy Moss, 44, via Evansville Police Department

A man is facing charges after a shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday morning.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of Sunburst Boulevard and East Riverside Drive early Friday around 4:15 a.m.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man who had been shot. They say the man who was shot identified 44-year-old Quincy Moss as the shooter.

According to EPD, the victim said they had been hanging out with Moss when they got into a heated argument. They said that's when Moss pulled out a gun and shot them in the side.

EPD says the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening. They say Moss was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Moss was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun by a felon.

