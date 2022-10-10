Man says he was shot while walking home from work in Evansville

The Evansville Police Department is continuing to investigate a Sunday night shooting that injured one person.
We're told the shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night on Hatfield Drive near the Embassy Apartments. That's on Evansville's southeast side.
The victim told police he was jumped by three men wearing ski masks while walking home from work.
He says he didn't have anything to give the suspects, so they shot him, and ran away.
Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound to his leg.
We will continue to update you on-air and online as we learn more.