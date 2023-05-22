Man sentenced for Evansville murder charged after stabbing inmate in jail, authorities say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man who was recently sentenced to several decades for murder is being charged with a new crime after authorities say he stabbed another inmate in jail.
An officer at the jail said they let Daniel Alvey use their pen to fill out a medical slip on Sunday, but that Alvey refused to give the pen back.
After being threatened with pepper spray, the officer said that Alvey became compliant and threw the pen out.
At that point, Alvey and another inmate who was with him began threatening the jail officer, according to an affidavit.
The affidavit says that after about 15 minutes, Alvey and the other inmate began to constantly push the emergency button, and Alvey threatened to stab the other inmate.
As another jail officer was headed to the area to help, Alvey stabbed the other inmate with an ink pen, the affidavit says.
Authorities say the injured inmate was removed from the cell, and that they had four puncture wounds on their arm.
Earlier in May, Alvey was sentenced to 45 years after pleading guilty to charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder.
Alvey now faces a felony battery charge for the stabbing at the jail.