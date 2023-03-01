 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Man sentenced in deadly 2021 Evansville burglary

  • Updated
  • 0
Biker Cox

Biker Cox, 23, of Dixon KY via Vanderburgh County Jail

A man has been sentenced for his role in a deadly 2021 burglary.

Court records show 23-year-old Biker Cox was sentenced to 41 total years for charges of burglary and reckless homicide Wednesday.

Court records say that Cox received a sentence of 35 years for the burglary charge and 6 years for the reckless homicide charge, but that those sentences will be served concurrently.

According to court documents, Cox was also credited for nearly two years of jail time served.

Cox was arrested after police said he and four others tried to burglarize a home on South Bedford Avenue in Evansville.

Cox was charged with the shooting death of one of his accused accomplices.

