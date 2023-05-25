Man sentenced in deadly stabbing at Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The man accused of slaying another man at a bar in Evansville has been sentenced.
Court officials confirm that Zachary Parksey was sentenced to 20 years on Thursday.
Parksey was arrested after a deadly stabbing at Mo's House, a popular bar on Haynie's Corner.
Authorities identified the victim in the attack as 30-year-old Colin McHargue of Newburgh.
Court records show that Parksey took a plea deal in the case. As part of the deal, Parksey pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in McHargue's slaying, and the murder charge that was originally filed against him was dismissed.