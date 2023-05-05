Man sentenced to 45 years in suspected Evansville murder-for-hire plot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man has learned his fate in a suspected murder-for-hire plot out of Evansville.
Daniel Alvey was sentenced to 45 years on Friday.
Alvey's sentencing follows a plea agreement that was reached in the case back in April.
As part of Alvey's plea deal, he pleaded guilty to all charges - one count of murder, multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and multiple counts of attempted murder.
Authorities said they suspected Alvey was hired to carry out the shooting by another man, but prosecutors said that the charges against the other person in the case had been dropped after Alvey previously refused to testify against him.
Both were arrested after the 2021 shooting, which happened at a home on Kirkwood Drive and left one person dead and two others injured.