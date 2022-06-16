Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2020 Evansville murder

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says a man responsible for a 2020 murder has been sentenced to decades in prison.
Late Wednesday evening, 51-year-old Stephen Nail of Evansville was sentenced to 60 years in prison, the prosecutor's office said.
Nail had previously been found "guilty but mentally ill" of robbery and murder in the August 2020 death of Burk Jones.
Jones was found dead in an alleyway off of N. Main Street.
After authorities canvassed the area for surveillance video, they said Nail was quickly identified as a suspect in the case.