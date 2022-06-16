 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. While scattered
showers and thunderstorms tomorrow will provide for some
lowering of high temperatures compared to today, a heat
advisory may be needed for portions of the Quad State tomorrow.
Some relief is on the way for the weekend. However, the heat
will return next week, with highs near 100 in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

&&

Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2020 Evansville murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Stephen Nail mugshot via Vanderburgh County Jail

Stephen Nail, 51, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says a man responsible for a 2020 murder has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Late Wednesday evening, 51-year-old Stephen Nail of Evansville was sentenced to 60 years in prison, the prosecutor's office said.

Nail had previously been found "guilty but mentally ill" of robbery and murder in the August 2020 death of Burk Jones.

Jones was found dead in an alleyway off of N. Main Street.

After authorities canvassed the area for surveillance video, they said Nail was quickly identified as a suspect in the case.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Tags

Recommended for you