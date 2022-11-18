 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to decades in prison for sexual abuse of minor in Owensboro

  • Updated
A man has been sentenced to decades in prison after the admitting to sexually abusing a minor in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to authorities.

Federal officials said Friday that 54-year-old Christopher Bertolett of Missouri had been sentenced to 30 years in prison after previously admitting to traveling to Owensboro to meet with the minor before taking them to a motel and sexually exploiting them.

Authorities say Bertolett admitted to meeting the underage victim online and sending explicit pictures to them. They say he rented a car and drove from Saint Louis to Owensboro where the offenses took place.

Ahead of his 30-year sentencing, Bertolett pleaded guilty to crimes of online enticement of a minor, transfer of obscene material to a minor, production of child pornography, and interstate travel to engage in illegal sexual activity.

In addition to his prison time, Bertolett was ordered to pay the victim $10,000 in restitution and serve a life term of supervised release after he gets out of prison.

