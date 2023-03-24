Man sentenced to prison for child porn and bestiality in Gibson County

A man has been sentenced to prison after a criminal investigation that began several years ago.
The Gibson County Prosecutor's Office says James Nuckolls was sentenced to 3 years in prison for bestiality and possession of child porn.
According to prosecutors, Nuckolls pleaded guilty to those charges, which stemmed from incidents that happened back in 2020. They say Nuckolls admitted to possessing the child porn, and to having an "unnatural relationship with a family dog."
In addition to his prison sentence, Nuckolls will have to register for life as a sex offender.