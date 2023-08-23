 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Isolated locations may be higher.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man sentenced to prison for traveling to Owensboro for sex with minor

  • Updated
  • 0
criminal justice, gavel, prison

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to federal prison for traveling to Kentucky to have sex with a minor, according to authorities.

Court documents show 36-year-old Bradley Linderman was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Authorities say Linderman used the internet to communicate with an undercover agent he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, before then traveling from Indiana to Kentucky to meet for sex.

Officials say the case was the result of a joint federal, state, and local operation called Operation Angel, aimed at making federal arrests of individuals who preyed upon children in the Owensboro area.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you