Man sentenced to prison for traveling to Owensboro for sex with minor

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to federal prison for traveling to Kentucky to have sex with a minor, according to authorities.
Court documents show 36-year-old Bradley Linderman was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Authorities say Linderman used the internet to communicate with an undercover agent he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, before then traveling from Indiana to Kentucky to meet for sex.
Officials say the case was the result of a joint federal, state, and local operation called Operation Angel, aimed at making federal arrests of individuals who preyed upon children in the Owensboro area.