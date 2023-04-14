Man sentenced to probation after fentanyl overdose death of toddler in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man who was among several people arrested following the fentanyl overdose death of a young child in Evansville has been sentenced.

Court officials tell 44News that Brandon Opperman was sentenced to a total of two years of DAPS probation Thursday.

Opperman's sentencing comes after he took a plea deal in two separate cases.

In the case of the child's death, Opperman pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent. Charges of neglect causing death and a habitual offender enhancement were dismissed. In the other case against Opperman, he pleaded guilty to possession of meth, marijuana, and a controlled substance.

Opperman was arrested back in October of 2021, after the death of his 3-year-old grandchild Kamari Opperman, authorities said.

Multiple other people were arrested in that investigation including the child's mother Makaylee Opperman, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison following her child's overdose death.