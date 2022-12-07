 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to probation after making threats against Evansville's mayor

David Hippensteel photo, Vanderburgh County Jail

A Princeton, Indiana man has learned his fate after being found guilty of making threats against Evansville's mayor.

Court records show David Hippensteel was sentenced to two years of probation after being found guilty of a felony intimidation charge after making threats against the mayor.

The terms of Hippensteel's probation require him to have a standard mental health evaluation, and to comply with any treatment that's recommended. Additionally, court records show Hippensteel is to have no contact with the mayor, and must have an escort any time he is in the Civic Center.

Hippensteel was arrested in 2021 after being accused of making threats of violence against the mayor.

An affidavit said that Hippensteel sent numerous emails and letters to the mayor and that in one of those messages, he threatened to slap the mayor and quote "smash his head like a watermelon."

