 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man shoots ex-girlfriend before shooting self, EPD says

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights gun graphic mgn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people were injured in a shooting incident that happened in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a shooting at a home in the area of East Riverside Drive and Vann Avenue around 6 p.m.

At the scene, police say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg and a man who had also been shot.

EPD says the woman told officers that her ex-boyfriend was the suspect, and that they got into an argument at the home.

The victim said that her ex pointed the gun at her head and fired off a round next to her face, before firing another round towards her foot, shooting her in the ankle.

According to EPD, the man had was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They say he was conscious and taken to the hospital.

Police say once the man's released from the hospital, he will be arrested on multiple charges and his name will be released.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you