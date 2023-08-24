Man shoots ex-girlfriend before shooting self, EPD says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people were injured in a shooting incident that happened in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a shooting at a home in the area of East Riverside Drive and Vann Avenue around 6 p.m.
At the scene, police say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg and a man who had also been shot.
EPD says the woman told officers that her ex-boyfriend was the suspect, and that they got into an argument at the home.
The victim said that her ex pointed the gun at her head and fired off a round next to her face, before firing another round towards her foot, shooting her in the ankle.
According to EPD, the man had was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They say he was conscious and taken to the hospital.
Police say once the man's released from the hospital, he will be arrested on multiple charges and his name will be released.