Man shot while driving near Owensboro on Sunday

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Detectives are investigating a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital in Daviess County.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says detectives responded to a gas station on Carter Road on Sunday after a man who had been shot called 911.
The man told authorities he was driving east on the Audubon Parkway near Owensboro around 3 a.m. when another driver came up beside him before passing him and then slowing down several times.
The victim said that's when he heard multiple gunshots, and realized he had been hit.
Authorities say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made but the sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.
Anyone with more information on the incident should contact authorities.