Man shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound

Police are looking for more information in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that happened in Evansville, Indiana.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to an area of West Oregon Street near Jacobsville Park just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing five or six gunshots.
Dispatchers were told that the possible victim in the shooting had left in a white car. A short time later, authorities say a man with a gunshot wound who matched the description of the victim up at the hospital.
Officers say they were able to speak with the victim at the hospital, and that he had been shot in the leg.
At the scene of the shooting, police say they also found a bullet hole in a car parked in the area.
No other details were released on the incident.