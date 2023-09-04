 Skip to main content
Man stabbed in attempted Evansville robbery

Authorities are looking for suspects after a stabbing that happened Sunday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities are looking for suspects after a stabbing that happened in Evansville Sunday.

Police say they were called to East Riverside Drive and South Linwood Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday after 3 a.m.

Officers were sent to the area for a man who had been stabbed in a robbery attempt.

The current condition of the victim isn't entirely clear, and a description of any possible suspects wasn't immediately released.

Anyone who has information on the incident should contact EPD.

