Man stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night

A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Harriet Street and Louisiana Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night.
Police say a man was stabbed multiple times and that he was taken to the hospital. They say he's expected to survive his injuries.
No arrests have been made in the stabbing at this time, but police say the victim knew who the attacker was.
Police are still investigating the incident, and are asking anyone who may have more information to call Crime Stoppers.