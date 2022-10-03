 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night

  • 0
knife graphic

A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Harriet Street and Louisiana Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police say a man was stabbed multiple times and that he was taken to the hospital. They say he's expected to survive his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the stabbing at this time, but police say the victim knew who the attacker was.

Police are still investigating the incident, and are asking anyone who may have more information to call Crime Stoppers.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you