Man suspected of barricading self inside Evansville home after attempted traffic stop

Authorities were on the scene of a possible barricaded subject at a home in Evansville on Monday.
The Evansville Police Department said the situation began to unfold on Monday afternoon, when a member of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force tried to pull a man over.
Police say the driver was able to evade the traffic stop, but that no police pursuit took place.
EPD says investigators were led to a home on Margybeth Avenue, where they believed the man was inside.
Our 44News crew at the scene said that authorities went inside the house, but that it didn't appear as if anyone was taken into custody.
