Man taken into custody after running from troopers in Warrick County, ISP says

Officials with the Indiana State Police said they were searching for a man in Warrick County after a pursuit Tuesday.
Just before noon on Tuesday, ISP said troopers were involved in a pursuit at the 35 Mile Marker of I-64.
A short time later, ISP said that investigators were now searching for the suspect near I-64 and CR 600 W, which is just west of Lynnville, after the man took off running south into a wooded area.
Around 1:30 p.m., ISP said that the search was over and that the man had been taken into custody.
State police have released more details on the suspect and the investigation. Click here for those updates.
