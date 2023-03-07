 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Man taken into custody after running from troopers in Warrick County, ISP says

  • 0
ISP searching for man after pursuit in Warrick County

Officials with the Indiana State Police said they were searching for a man in Warrick County after a pursuit Tuesday.

Just before noon on Tuesday, ISP said troopers were involved in a pursuit at the 35 Mile Marker of I-64.

A short time later, ISP said that investigators were now searching for the suspect near I-64 and CR 600 W, which is just west of Lynnville, after the man took off running south into a wooded area.

Around 1:30 p.m., ISP said that the search was over and that the man had been taken into custody.

State police have released more details on the suspect and the investigation. Click here for those updates.

