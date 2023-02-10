Man taken into custody after stabbing in Vanderburgh County

One man was taken to the hospital and another man taken into custody after a Friday stabbing.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a stabbing in an area of Westbrook Drive off of Wimberg Road Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that a neighbor had ran to his house, saying that he had been stabbed by his brother.
Deputies and medics arrived at the scene and talked to the man, who said that his brother had ran away from the area after the stabbing happened. VCSO says the suspect was found a short way away and taken into custody without incident.
VCSO says the suspect was taken in for questioning, and that the victim was taken to the hospital.
The sheriff's office says several battery charges are possible in the case.