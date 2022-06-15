Man thrown from car’s hood during car theft at Evansville gas station

An Evansville man is behind bars following a car theft at a local gas station early Tuesday morning.
Evansville police officers were called to the Chuckles Gas Station on South Green River Road on a report of a stolen car around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
According to an affidavit, when officers arrived at the gas station, they saw a man inside the building who matched the description of a suspect in a car theft that had occurred earlier in the evening.
Police said the suspect immediately put his hands up and told officers he had a firearm in his pocket.
During their investigation, officers were able to watch security camera footage that showed a car being stolen from the gas station.
Police said the video shows a man approach and get into a Chevrolet Impala while the car’s owner attempts to stop the theft by standing in front of the car.
According to police, the suspect in the car suddenly accelerated, and the owner of the vehicle climbed onto the car’s hood and held on. The suspect allegedly continued driving, and the owner fell from the vehicle.
The car was later located at an apartment complex near the gas station.
The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Aaron Boynton, was arrested and charged with theft, auto theft, battery with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct.
Boynton was arrested and taken to Vanderburgh County Jail.
While in jail, officers also learned that he was also accused in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred Monday afternoon. Details on the hit-and-run crash were not immediately released.