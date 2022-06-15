Man thrown from car’s hood during car theft at Evansville gas station

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees this afternoon
and 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
to upper 70s, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Man thrown from car’s hood during car theft at Evansville gas station

Aaron Boynton, 19, of Evansville

An Evansville man is behind bars following a car theft at a local gas station early Tuesday morning.

Evansville police officers were called to the Chuckles Gas Station on South Green River Road on a report of a stolen car around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, when officers arrived at the gas station, they saw a man inside the building who matched the description of a suspect in a car theft that had occurred earlier in the evening.

Police said the suspect immediately put his hands up and told officers he had a firearm in his pocket.

During their investigation, officers were able to watch security camera footage that showed a car being stolen from the gas station.

Police said the video shows a man approach and get into a Chevrolet Impala while the car’s owner attempts to stop the theft by standing in front of the car.

According to police, the suspect in the car suddenly accelerated, and the owner of the vehicle climbed onto the car’s hood and held on. The suspect allegedly continued driving, and the owner fell from the vehicle.

The car was later located at an apartment complex near the gas station.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Aaron Boynton, was arrested and charged with theft, auto theft, battery with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct.

Boynton was arrested and taken to Vanderburgh County Jail.

While in jail, officers also learned that he was also accused in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred Monday afternoon. Details on the hit-and-run crash were not immediately released.

