Man tries to rob Evansville gas station at gunpoint

Police are looking for a man who tried to rob an Evansville, Indiana gas station at gunpoint.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a holdup at the Conoco gas station at the corner of South Kentucky Avenue and East Riverside Drive around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they talked to the victim, who said that a man came in the store and pointed a gun at him. The victim told police that the man then ran out of the store without taking anything.
No further details on the incident were released, but anyone who may have information can contact police.