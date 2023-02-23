 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, and Shawneetown

.River levels have crested or will do so over the next 24 hours.
Minor flooding is expected to end by late this week or weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man tries to rob Evansville gas station at gunpoint

police lights

Police are looking for a man who tried to rob an Evansville, Indiana gas station at gunpoint.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a holdup at the Conoco gas station at the corner of South Kentucky Avenue and East Riverside Drive around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they talked to the victim, who said that a man came in the store and pointed a gun at him. The victim told police that the man then ran out of the store without taking anything.

No further details on the incident were released, but anyone who may have information can contact police.

