Man tries to run away from deputies serving warrant in Gibson County, sheriff says

A man was taken into custody by deputies in Gibson County, Indiana, after running away while they were trying to serve a warrant, according to authorities.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to serve a felony warrant on Cory Henson on Monday afternoon.
As deputies knocked on the door and announced themselves, they say Henson took off running out of the house and towards the woods.
Deputies ran after Henson and eventually caught him, arresting him and taking him to the Gibson County Jail.
Henson was booked on his warrant, plus a new charge of resisting law enforcement.