Man wanted in fatal Hopkins County hit-and-run arrested, sheriff says

A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Hopkins County, Kentucky, has been arrested, according to authorities.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 34-year-old Douglas "Nathan" Phelps had been arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving on a DUI suspended license.
A warrant had been issued for Phelps' arrest after the hit-and-run, which happened back on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Hanson.
The man who died in the incident was identified by authorities as 30-year-old Zachary Higgins.