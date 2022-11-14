 Skip to main content
Man wanted in fatal Hopkins County hit-and-run arrested, sheriff says

  • Updated
Douglas 'Nathan' Phelps via Hopkins County Sheriff's Office

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Douglas 'Nathan' Phelps in connection with a fatal hit-and-run, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office

A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Hopkins County, Kentucky, has been arrested, according to authorities.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 34-year-old Douglas "Nathan" Phelps had been arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving on a DUI suspended license.

A warrant had been issued for Phelps' arrest after the hit-and-run, which happened back on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Hanson.

The man who died in the incident was identified by authorities as 30-year-old Zachary Higgins.

