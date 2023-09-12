 Skip to main content
Man in custody after apparent road rage shooting in Evansville

  • Updated
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Police say the man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened on North Green River Road is in custody. 

As we reported, authorities were called to the scene of a shooting on North Green River Road where two people were injured back on Sept. 7.

According to EPD, the shooting was the result of an apparent road rage incident.

EPD issued a warrant for the suspect, Anthony T. Stone, on the charge of attempted murder Tuesday afternoon. 

Stone is now in custody as of Tuesday night. 

Stone's new mugshot was not available at the time of this post. 

