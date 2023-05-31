Man wanted on felony charges found and arrested in Madisonville, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Louisville man who was wanted on several felony charges was captured in Madisonville on Tuesday, according to police.
The Madisonville Police Department says it was contacted by a US Marshals Task Force Officer based out of Louisville about 46-year-old Louis Coleman.
Coleman was wanted on charges including burglary, wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, and possession of a firearm by a felon, and was believed to be in the Madisonville area.
MPD says officers found Coleman's vehicle at an apartment complex in Madisonville.
After watching Coleman get into the car and drive off, officers pulled him over and took him into custody, MPD said.
In addition to the charges that Coleman was already wanted on, MPD says he was arrested on new charges of meth, paraphernalia, and marijuana possession.
Coleman was booked into the Hopkins County Jail.