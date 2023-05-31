 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man wanted on felony charges found and arrested in Madisonville, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Louis Coleman via Hopkins County Jail

Louis Coleman via Hopkins County Jail

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Louisville man who was wanted on several felony charges was captured in Madisonville on Tuesday, according to police.

The Madisonville Police Department says it was contacted by a US Marshals Task Force Officer based out of Louisville about 46-year-old Louis Coleman.

Coleman was wanted on charges including burglary, wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, and possession of a firearm by a felon, and was believed to be in the Madisonville area.

MPD says officers found Coleman's vehicle at an apartment complex in Madisonville.

After watching Coleman get into the car and drive off, officers pulled him over and took him into custody, MPD said.

In addition to the charges that Coleman was already wanted on, MPD says he was arrested on new charges of meth, paraphernalia, and marijuana possession.

Coleman was booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you