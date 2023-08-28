 Skip to main content
Man wanted on felony warrant caught with drugs in Evansville, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Jason Greenwell, 50, Evansville

Jason Greenwell, 50, Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man wanted on a felony warrant was caught with drugs on Sunday.

Evansville Police Department officers were patrolling in an area of South Weinbach Avenue when they say they saw Jason Greenwell walking through a parking lot.

EPD says Greenwell had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Officers took Greenwell into custody, and that's when they say they found meth and a smoking device on him.

Greenwell was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug charges plus the charge for his warrant.

