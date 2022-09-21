 Skip to main content
Man with 34 prior arrests charged in Evansville for stealing shopping cart full of meat, police say

Adrian Carter, 36, of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville man with more than 30 previous arrests was arrested again after trying to take a shopping cart filled with several hundred dollars worth of meat from a local grocery store, according to police.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the west side Aldi store sometime around noon on Tuesday after a man tried to push a shopping cart filled with meat out the door. EPD says customers followed the man while store employees dialed 911.

When officers arrived in the area, EPD says the man, who was identified as 36-year-old Adrian Carter, initially surrendered by laying on the ground, but that he got up and took off running.

Police say they found Carter about an hour and a half later, and that he was sweating, muddy, and drinking alcohol.

Officers said they viewed security camera footage of the theft, that showed Carter committing the crime. They saw an unknown woman wearing a "Chucky" shirt and Nike Air Jordans was "running interference" and attempting to create a diversion while the theft occurred.

Police called the theft "deliberate and ridiculous," and said that in total, Carter tried to make off with about $412 worth of items. They say that Carter has been arrested 34 times in Vanderburgh County prior to Tuesday's incident.

EPD says Carter was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement, in addition to an active misdemeanor warrant.

