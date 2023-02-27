Man with knife arrested after attack at Gibson County motel, sheriff says

Authorities say a man with a knife was arrested after a battery that happened at a motel near Oakland City, Indiana.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says the 911 call came in around 7 p.m. on Sunday about a battery that was happening at the Diplomat Motel on SR 57 near Oakland City. The caller said that the attacker had a knife, and was outside the motel room trying to get back inside.
GCSO says multiple officers from different agencies were sent to the scene. They say an Oakland City PD officer arrived and saw a man with a knife at the caller's door.
After an investigation, officials say 27-year-old Joshua Almy of Vincennes was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail on a battery charge.